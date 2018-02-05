Larry Nassar Apologizes in Court as He's Sentenced to Another 40 to 125 Years in Sex Abuse Case

On Monday, a Michigan judge sentenced disgraced former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to up to 125 years in prison for sexually abusing girls in Eaton County — a lengthy sentence on top of the 175 years he received last month in Ingham County.

In November, Nassar pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct, an Eaton County court spokesperson told PEOPLE. Two of the counts involved girls between the ages of 13 and 15, and one against a girl younger than 13.

“I am not convinced that you truly understand that what you did was wrong and the devastating impact that you’ve had on the victims, family, and friends,” Judge Janice Cunningham said as she handed down the sentence of 40 to 125 years, according to NBC News.

The sentencing comes after an emotional, days-long hearing in which several victims read impact statements to the court.

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty

Nassar, who has been called “the most prolific child molester in history,” apologized to the court on Monday, saying that hearing the victim’s statements caused him great pain.

“I understand now that it pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotions that you are all feeling,” he said, according to CNN. “It’s impossible to convey the depth and breadth of how sorry I am to each and everyone involved. The visions of your testimonies will forever be present in my thoughts.”

RELATED: PEOPLE Explains: Everything to Know About Ex-Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar’s Sex Abuse Case

Last week, Randall Margraves, the father of three of Nassar’s victims, lunged at the predator in court after two of his children gave powerful testimony, detailing his abuse.

Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press/AP

“I’m not here to upstage my daughters. I’m here to help them heal,” Margraves said in court, as his contempt charges were dismissed. “I’m no hero, my daughters are the heroes. My daughters and the other victims.”

Nassar’s new sentencing comes just weeks after Judge Rosemarie Aquilina of Michigan’s Ingham County Circuit Court sentenced the 54-year-old predator to up to 175 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven similar charges in that county. The sentencing followed days of moving impact statements from dozens of victims

“Your crimes have cut into the core of this community and families and many we don’t know,” Aquilina said before handing down the sentence. “There was no medical treatment. You did this for your pleasure and your control. You still think that somehow you are right … I wouldn’t send my dogs to you, sir.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ex-USA Gymnastics Official Larry Nassar is Sentenced for Sexually Abusing Over 100 Young Women and Girls

“It was my honor and privilege to sentence you,” Aquilina added later, stating that she wants him to remain in prison for the rest of his life. “I just signed your death warrant.”

More than 250 women and girls have accused Nassar of assault, including gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas.