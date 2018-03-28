Larry Nassar's Former Boss Arraigned on Sexual Misconduct Charges Involving College Students

A former Michigan State University dean who was Larry Nassar‘s boss is accused of groping female students and collecting graphic images of them on his work computer.

William Strampel — who oversaw MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, including disgraced Team USA gymnastics doctor Nassar’s clinic — was arrested Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A day later, the 70-year-old was arraigned via video connection in East Lansing on charges of felony misconduct in office, as well as fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and two additional misdemeanors, according to the Lansing State Journal. He was reportedly released on a personal recognizance bond of $25,ooo. The felony misconduct charge, the most serious, reportedly carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.

The Wall Street Journal reports the affidavit, filed Tuesday in Michigan state court, recounts that female students at the school described disturbing incidents involving Strampel. The dean is accused of groping two women’s buttocks at school events in 2010 and 2014.

He also allegedly commented on one female student’s need to dress sexier in order to succeed, according to NBC News, then allegedly told her two years later, “What do I have to do to teach you to be submissive and subordinate to men?”

William Strampel Michigan State University

Strampel, who served as the dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine from 2002 to 2017, also allegedly allowed a student to retake an exam on which she performed poorly.

“In return, Strampel said, [she] would be required to do anything for him,” the affidavit said, according to NBC News. “Given the context, [she] understood that she was being asked to do anything he wanted sexually in exchange for the favor.”

The dean’s attorney, John Dakmak, told the Lansing State Journal Tuesday morning that he’s still working to determine “what’s going on” before commenting further.

A search of Strampel’s office computer in February revealed dozens of images that contained nudity and pornography, many of which appear to be female MSU students, according to the New York Times. A video of Nassar performing a “treatment” on a young woman was also reportedly discovered.

“Strampel used his office to harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition and sexually assault female students in violation of his statutory duty as a public office,” prosecutor Bill Forsyth said at a news conference, according to NBC News. “Strampel abused the authority of his public office, through threats and manipulation, to solicit, receive, and possess pornographic images of women who appear to be MSU students.”

Larry Nassar Scott Olson/Getty

Strampel’s arrest comes amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against Nassar. In November, Nassar pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct, an Eaton County court spokesperson told PEOPLE. Two of the counts involved girls between the ages of 13 and 15, and one against a girl younger than 13.

Last month, a Michigan judge sentenced Nassar to up to 125 years in prison for sexually abusing girls in Eaton County — a lengthy sentence on top of the 175 years he previously received in Ingham County.