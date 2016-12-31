Lamar Odom Celebrates the New Year with Kids By His Side in First Instagram Post Since Entering Rehab

Lamar Odom is ending 2016 on the right note.

The former NBA star checked himself into a 30-day rehab program earlier this month to address the demons that led to his near-fatal overdose. And while he reportedly intends to be there when the ball drops, it appears he spent some time during the final hours of the year with the ones he loves most.

Odom, 37, posted a photo of him and two of his kids, Destiny Odom and Lamar Odom Jr., to Instagram Saturday morning — the three of them smiling in the sweet family photo.

“No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people,” he wrote, hashtagging the shot “#TheOdoms” and “#RichSoil.”

It was Lamar’s first Instagram post in nearly seven months.

In October 2015, Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose and was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel. PEOPLE confirmed that cocaine and opiates were in his system when he was admitted for emergency treatment and lapsed into a four-day coma at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

Months later, in the summer of 2016, he was often spotted out at bars and strip clubs while spending time back home in New York City.

He’d been keeping a low profile since then, returning to Los Angeles this fall. The move was a positive choice for Odom, according to sources who told PEOPLE it was “a great thing” for him to be away “from the negative influences in New York.”

Also a positive choice? Checking into the substance abuse program — something another insider told PEOPLE was Lamar’s choice.

“This is a precautionary measure,” the source said, explaining that Odom was clean and not abusing drugs when he went in.

While in rehab, Odom’s protracted divorce from estranged ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, 32, was finalized. The couple tied the knot on national TV in September 2009, but the marriage fell apart after Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse.

Kardashian first filed for divorce in 2013. The stars finally both signed divorce papers in July 2015 — but a few months later, Kardashian called off their divorce following Odom’s overdose. She reinitiated divorce proceedings in May.

“He wants to stay clear and focused,” the source added. “With the divorce from Khloé being finalized and the holidays coming up, he doesn’t want to slip up. He’s trying to take care of himself. He really wants to be better. His friends and family encouraged him to go in and he agreed and made the decision.”

“[Odom]’s being very adult and mature and just wants to be a great father and brother, a better friend,” another source told PEOPLE. “The goal is for him to be inside during Christmas and New Years. Crazy things happen during those times. There’s been amazing reports from the doctors thus far. He’s doing extraordinary well, he’s in great spirits.”

In January, Odom is expected to appear on The Doctors for his first sit-down interview since rehab. No air date for the program has been set yet.

A source also told PEOPLE that the star is also planning on filming a reality show about his road to recovery.