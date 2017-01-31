Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show Stats: Are Patriots or Falcons Fans Bigger Little Monsters?

With the countdown to the Super Bowl now in single digits, anticipation is growing over what this year’s halftime show artist, Lady Gaga, has planned for NRG Stadium.

So far, the pop star has confirmed only a high-flying roof stunt — but there’s sure to be other moments that pack a punch.

With the help of StubHub, PEOPLE has some statistics about what Gaga’s show might include – and which team’s fans have more little monsters among them.

Giants and Jets fans are frequent Gaga concertgoers

From this year’s matchup, only the Patriots grace the top 10 of the NFL fanbases that are the most into Gaga’s musical stylings. According to StubHub, New York Jets and Giants fans have purchased the most tickets to her recent concerts, followed by the Chicago Bears, San Diego Chargers and L.A. Rams. The Patriots – who are facing off against the Atlanta Falcons – come in at eighth.

In general, since 2015 there’s been overall more crossover buyers of Patriots tickets and Gaga tickets when compared to the Falcons.

Falcons fans are actually Swifties

Date shows that Gaga hasn’t yet cornered the music market for either teams’ fanbases. Patriots devotees have overwhelmingly supported Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band and Billy Joel since 2015, while the Falcons have shelled out for Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Drake tickets. That might all change after Sunday, though.

Atlanta has the biggest Gaga fans

Pulled from Nov. to Jan. performances on its Sing! Karaoke app (which has more than 40 million active users), Smule calculates that the NFL playoff market with the biggest Gaga fans is Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, Georgia. Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, Massachusetts, follows in second place.

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga Sings the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50

Gaga’s “Bad Romance” is likely on her set list

While tracks from Gaga’s latest offering, Joanne, will likely be among the hits she performs on Sunday, her most popular tracks among their users are a little older, according to Smule.

Gaga’s 2009 hit “Bad Romance” is the singer’s number-one song among the app’s users. “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Just Dance” and “You and I” also make it into the top ten.

Of the set list, Gaga previously hinted to Entertainment Weekly that she will likely include some of her more iconic tracks: “I would be happy to play new music during the Super Bowl, of course, but for me I just always want the show to be great.”

Fans are coming from as far as Australia for the Super Bowl

According to StubHub, Super Bowl tickets have been bought by people in 16 different countries so far, including Australia, Japan, and South Africa. In total, international buyers make up 7.8 percent of buyers heading to football’s big night.

Stateside, only 15 percent of ticket buyers are from the Patriots’ home state, Massachusetts, and 13.5 percent are from Georgia. In general, StubHub’s Super Bowl ticket sales are up 11 percent from last year’s Super Bowl 50.

Super Bowl LI airs Feb. 5 on Fox.