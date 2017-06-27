La La Anthony Says She and Ex Carmelo Are Not Getting Divorced 'Right Now'

La La Anthony and ex Carmelo Anthony are keeping things civil amid their separation – so much so, in fact, that their friendship is still intact.

The Power star visited The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, sharing that she and her husband of seven years had no plans to divorce “right now.”

“You know marriages are tough, and you know that,” she said. “We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.”

Anthony – whose separation from the NBA player was announced in April – said, “Him and I are the best of friends and our number one commitment is to our [10-year-old son, Kiyan].”

“We have to set an example for Kiyan and that’s what’s most important to me,” said the star. “That’s my son’s father and he is an amazing dad. I could not ask for a better dad.”

Anthony said she’s now focused on her own wellness, telling Williams, “I’m trying to get myself in order.”

“I’m in the gym every day. I’m eating right,” she explained. “I’m taking out all the bad stuff in my life and just really dating and focusing on myself, which is something women need to do more often, put ourselves first.”

RELATED VIDEO: Carmelo and Lala Anthony have Separated

And when Williams joked, “It seems like he wants you back,” Anthony responded, “Why wouldn’t he?”