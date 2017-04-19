La La Anthony Talks Estranged Husband Carmelo Anthony’s Next Move: ‘Whatever Is Meant to Be Will Be’

La La Anthony sounds ready to go with the flow when it comes to the uncertainty surrounding the career of her estranged husband, Carmelo Anthony.

Although Anthony has yet to officially discuss her separation from the NBA star, the actress did open up about the future of Carmelo’s New York Knicks career, as possibilities of a trade this summer will likely influence the pair’s life moving forward.

“Whatever’s meant to be, will be. I’m a firm believer in that and I’ll make it work,” La La, 37, told Access Hollywood on Friday, days before her split from Carmelo was made public.

The former couple, who share 10-year-old son Kiyan, separated after over a decade together. They wed in 2010 – nearly six years after they first got engaged on Christmas Day 2004.

La La and Carmelo are living separately after a difficult few months, according to TMZ.

“I have to figure it out at that point,” the Knicks forward, 32, said Thursday of his rumored trade. “It would have to be a decision I really sit down and think about and figure it out. I’m going to have to do a lot of figuring things out right now — sit down with my team, sit down with my family, really figure this out, kind of really put what’s important to me at this point in my career, which is winning.”