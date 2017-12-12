WATCH: NBA Star Kevin Durant Giving This Boy a Pair of Signed Shoes Will Give You All the Feels

While the Golden State Warriors earned the “w” against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, a young superfan won the hearts of NBA fans everywhere for his heartfelt reaction after getting a courtside gift from the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

After Golden State’s 111-104 win in Oakland, NBA star Kevin Durant handed his game-worn shoes, complete with a signature, to an excited boy decked out in Warriors gear. While the kid seems to remain calm as KD hands him the humongous sneakers, as soon as Durant turns to walk to the locker room the boy places his hand over his face and bursts into tears. His stunning reaction was captured by cameras that followed him as he walked back to his seat, crying, while getting fist bumps and pats on the back from those still in the crowd.

It’s a touching moment, and video of the interaction pulled at the heartstrings of many on social media:

#KevinDurant signing his sneakers and giving them to a kid in the stands was pretty awesome! A huge THANKS for making this kid's world! I don't even follow KD, but it sure does renew my faith in these high dollar athletes. #NBA — raymond johnson (@raymond04489465) December 12, 2017

This kid crying because Kevin Durant gave him his shoes is one of the best things ever! pic.twitter.com/0C2RVJZgdW — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) December 12, 2017

Love this. Priceless for the kid, nothing to Kevin Durant. Big Up KD. https://t.co/Nt0nXpXAFc — Tom Maudsley (@maudsley23) December 12, 2017

Kevin Durant just made a kid’s night he’ll remember forever. Incredible to see how touched the boy was. #ilovethenba — don mueller (@honoluludon) December 12, 2017

But, not to be outdone by his gift-giving, the Warriors’ Klay Thompson also dished out a pair of his Antas shoes to a appreciative fan:

While there is still about two weeks to go until the Warriors’ December 25th showdown against the rival Cleveland Cavaliers, one thing is apparent: If you’re a Warriors fan, Christmas is comin’ early.