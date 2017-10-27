Khloé Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Says He Listens to Taylor Swift Before NBA Games ‘to Calm Myself Down’

Tristan Thompson shakes off his pregame jitters by blasting Taylor Swift in his headphones.

“Yes, I definitely listen to Taylor Swift. I like to be relaxed before the game,” the Cleveland Cavaliers forward, 26, said during his appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live Thursday.

“I love hip-hop and rap to get me going [but] I gotta be able to calm myself down, all the anxiety and all the stress. I gotta be able to relax,” Thompson shared, adding, “I listen to “Shake It Off” and a little “Bad Blood” for rivalries like Golden State.”

(He may not be well-versed on the bad blood between the singer, 27, and pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian‘s sister Kim Kardashian West.)

Swift and Kardashian West have had a rather interesting history, especially after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, released footage of Taylor and Kanye West‘s phone call about those “Famous” lyrics, as well as Taylor’s supposed rebuttal in the form of her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Khloé, 33, has previously defended sister Kim amid the Swift drama.

Thompson’s TRL appearance comes one day after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Kardashian are going to be parents to a son. The couple — who have been dating since September 2016 — will welcome a baby boy together early next year.

This will be Kardashian’s first child. Thompson has a 10-month-old son named Prince Oliver from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

PEOPLE previously confirmed in September that the pair is over the moon to become parents.

“Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source revealed at the time.

“This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it,” the insider added. “But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

Kardashian isn’t the only person in her famous family who will be welcoming a new addition. Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting a baby girl. She is due in February.

In addition, Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are also expecting their third child — a daughter — in January after hiring a surrogate to help them expand their family.

