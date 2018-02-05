Kevin Hart (Kind Of) Apologizes for Drunkenly Trying to Storm the Stage After Super Bowl

Kevin Hart‘s excitement over the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory was truly unmatched on Sunday night — and got him kicked off a postgame broadcast and strong-armed away from the trophy stage.

Recapping the series of events on Instagram hours after the game ended, Hart, 38, tip-toed around apologizing for his antics, telling his followers in a NSFW video, “To all the kids out there I just wanna say don’t drink.”

“You know, when alcohol is in your system you do dumb stuff. Me trying to go onstage with the trophy definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done but who cares. The Eagles won the Super Bowl. Yeah, I’m still a little tipsy but the world can kiss my a–.”

He added that his wife Eniko Hart advised him to not try to get on the trophy stage, and wrote in an array of hashtags, “#iShouldHaveListenedToMyWife#iWasCaughtUpInTheMoment#iWasSuperDrunk.”

“#iWitnessedHistory#iThrewUpThisMorning#SoWhatTheEaglesWon #ImGettingOld,” continued Hart. “#MyFriendsAreTheBlame#TheyGotMeDrunk #HelpMeBabyJesus#WhereAreMySocks#iTrippedAndFellOnTheFeildAndHeardaWomanSayAintThatKevinHart#DontJudgeMe#ImBuyingaEagleWithTheMoneyiWon.”

Elsa/Getty

Ben Liebenberg/AP

The aforementioned “dumb stuff” included Hart crashing Eagles player Fletcher Cox’s interview with NFL GameDay Prime.

Hart climbed onto the stage, flapped his arms and cheered for his team before telling the interviewers and Cox, “I’ve been drinkin’, I’m on cloud nine. I started the celebration early. This was supposed to happen.”

Ben Liebenberg/AP

The comedian then dropped the f-bomb (which has since been censored in the clip below) before being playfully kicked off the show.

Hart’s revelry didn’t stop there though. He also was spotted on camera attempting to join the Eagles onstage while the Lombardi Trophy was presented. A security guard blocked Hart from succeeding however.

Little longer version of Kevin Hart getting denied, lol pic.twitter.com/XIHEcdGuQS — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) February 5, 2018

The Jumanji star is from Philadelphia and attended the game with his wife. Earlier in the day, the couple posed for a photo in their green gear, with Hart writing, “#SuperBowlSwag.”