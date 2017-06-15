Kent State Offensive Lineman Tyler Heintz Dies After Team Workout

Kent State University football player Tyler Heintz died after collapsing following a workout on Tuesday.

The school announced that the incoming freshman was transported to a local hospital following conditioning drills at Dix Stadium.

The cause of death is not yet known. Portage County Coroner Dr. Dean DePerro told the Record-Courier an autopsy will be performed on Heintz but their findings might not be concluded for weeks.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Tyler’s family and friends, as well as Coach Haynes and the team, our athletics staff and our student-athletes,” the statement said.

The Kenton, Ohio, native planned to study marketing and entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration, according to the school’s release.

What a great kid. Your football family will miss you pic.twitter.com/80JYvNbiTN — Kenton Football 2017 (@Kenton_Football) June 13, 2017

Tyler Heintz passed away after a Kent State workout today Shocked and bewildered is all we can say. Pray for his family. — Kenton Football 2017 (@Kenton_Football) June 13, 2017

The Kenton High School football Twitter account posted Tuesday afternoon that it was “shocked and bewildered” after learning of Heintz’s death.

His high school football coach, Brent Fackler, said the student couldn’t wait to join the Golden Flashes.

“When Tyler got that offer from Kent State he was like, ‘I don’t care if Kentucky offers me or Pitt offers me or whoever, I want to go to Kent State,’” Fackler told the Record-Courier. “At his graduation party last week, that’s all he talked about, ‘I’m making the traveling team, I’m going to Clemson (for the 2017 season opener).’ The kid didn’t back down from anything and worked his heart out. It’s just a crazy thing.”

The coach also said that Heintz had a physical two weeks ago, which didn’t show any issues.

Fackler also remembered Heintz as a hard worker who had a plan for his life.

“Great kid, great family, a farm family. You can see where he got his work ethic from. Mom and dad are just unbelievable workers,” Fackler said. “Tyler was their oldest boy (two sisters and a brother). He was going to go to school and come back and run the family farm.”