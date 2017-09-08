Katie Holmes Looking Shocked as Venus Williams Is Defeated in the U.S. Open Semi-Final Is All of Us

The tennis world was shocked when underdog Sloane Stephens defeated No. 9 Venus Williams in the U.S. Open semi-finals Thursday evening — and no one looked more stunned than attendee Katie Holmes.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted mouth agape as she watched Stephens defeat Williams 6-1, 0-6, 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York.

Holmes — who was photographed holding hands with Jamie Foxx earlier this week after years of speculation about their relationship — did not attend the event with the 49-year-old actor. Instead, she looked alternatively surprised and pensive as she watched the close back-and-forth match.

Stephens, 24, has had a meteoric rise in recent months. According to Sports Illustrated, the Florida native’s rank dropped to No. 957 at the beginning of the summer season following an injury, but entered the U.S. Open as the No. 83-ranked player, making the biggest ranking jump of any player during that time frame.

Thursday wasn’t the first time Stephens has made headlines for defeating a Williams sister. In 2013, she had her first brush with stardom when she beat new mom Serena Williams to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Stephens takes on Madison Keys in U.S. Open women’s finals on Saturday.