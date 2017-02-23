Kate Upton’s Fiancé Justin Verlander Won’t Have Sex With Her Before Games — or Sometimes Even After

There are downsides to dating a professional athlete — according to Kate Upton, at least.

The 24-year-old supermodel swung by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, where she was asked by a caller whether her finacé — Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander — prefers sex before or after games.

Her answer was surprising. “There’s no sex before a game — absolutely none,” Upton said. “And also what I’ve found out is that if he plays well, there’s no sex after either. Because he’s exhausted!”

“Kind of a buzzkill for me,’ Upton joked.

The three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star announced her engagement at the 2016 Met Gala, arriving the red carpet with her huge diamond engagement ring.

“I’m really excited, he asked me right before season started so we’ve been keeping it on the down low for quite a while,” she told E! News of her engagement to the Detroit Tigers pitcher. “So I’m excited to finally be able to share it with the world!”

Jeweler Anita Ko, who worked with Verlander to create the sparkler, created a unique twist on the popular single solitaire, setting the (enormous) center stone inside delicate “swags” of pavé diamonds and setting it all on a diamond-studded band. “Justin and I collaborated on creating the most perfect one-of-a-kind ring that is rare and of exceptional quality, just like their love,” Ko told PEOPLE.

The couple went public with their relationship in early 2014. Later that year she won the PEOPLE Magazine Award for Sexiest Woman, telling her man, “You’re welcome!”

And while Upton hasn’t revealed any wedding plans yet, she did tell her fellow Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen guest Ricky Martin that she will be coming to see his upcoming show in Las Vegas — where she’ll be having her engagement party.

