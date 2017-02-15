‘Lucky Man:’ Kate Upton’s Fiancé Congratulates Her on Third Sports Illustrated Cover

Justin Verlander knows he’s one “lucky man.”

Kate Upton, 24, graced three different covers for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue — continuing her bikini-clad reign in the magazine — and her baseball player fiancé was sure to send a sweet congratulatory message to his bride-to-be.

“Congrats to my amazing fiancée @KateUpton on being named to the #siswim17 cover!” the 33-year-old Detroit Tigers pitcher tweeted on Tuesday. “You’re so incredible! #luckyman #happyvalentinesday #thrice.”

The model wore next-to-nothing swimwear for the sultry covers, showing off her famous curves. She shot the covers on the picturesque beaches of Fiji.

Upton told the magazine that she was excited about being asked to return to the cover, “especially when this year’s theme is about every woman of every age and every body type being accepted.”

“It was inspiring to be asked to be a part of that issue.”

He continued raving about Upton early Wednesday, sharing a video from the model’s shoot and tweeting, “Ummmmmmmmm.”

Verlander shared a photo of the covers on his Instagram, sharing the sweet message once more.

Kate Upton Intimates SI Swimsuit 2017

The post came just hours after Verlander revealed that he had spent Valentine’s Day without Upton — and had to settle for a day out with the boys instead.

“When your valentine is out of town on #valentineday #guysday #golf,” he captioned an Instagram shot of himself with a few pals — adding sad face and broken heart emojis.