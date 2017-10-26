Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are cheering for the boys in blue.

The couple, who celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary this month, was spotted enjoying Game 2 of the World Series at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Timberlake, 36, showed animated facial expressions throughout the game as the Houston Astros rallied a 7-6 extra-innings victory over the hometown team to even the series at one game apiece.

Timberlake’s appearance at Dodgers Stadium was his first public event since it was announced that he will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show next year.

Even @justintimberlake is in awe of #ThisTeam. #WorldSeries A post shared by Los Angeles Dodgers (@dodgers) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Country star Brad Paisley kicked off the game with a performance of the National Anthem.

Also at the game was Kate Upton who cheered on Astros pitcher and fiancé Justin Verlander from a box suite.

Other celebrities in the crowd included Mila Kunis, John Legend, Tiger Woods, Jason Bateman and Peyton Manning.

How do you know you are sitting in the right section? #milakunis A post shared by Paulmcclain (@paulmcclain) on Oct 25, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully threw out the ceremonial first pitch with the help of retired Dodger icons Steve Yeager and Fernando Valenzuela.

Stars on stars. #WorldSeries A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Oct 25, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

⚾️🎙 A post shared by Vin Scully (@vinscully) on Oct 25, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

The game went on as two separate fires – a brush fire and an apartment blaze – burned near from Dodgers Stadium. The Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted that all attending were not in any danger, and even revealed one man at the game was a homeowner and could see the apartment fire from his seat.