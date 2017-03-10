Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is One Doting Mom as She Cheers on Son Charlie at College Basketball Game

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one proud mama!

The Veep star was spotted adorably cheering on her 19-year-old son Charlie Hall on Thursday as he and the Northwestern Wildcats took on Rutgers’ Scarlet Knights.

As the Wildcats closed in on their win, ESPN2 opted for a split screen of the court and the 56-year-old watching from the stands.

In a Twitter video of the footage, the sweater and glasses-clad mom was shown recording her son on her cell phone. When Hall jumped to grab a rebound, the Seinfeld alum cheered and raised a hand in the air.

Louis-Dreyfus has two sons, Charlie and 24-year-old Henry, with her husband of 29 years, Brad Hall.

The actress raved about her athlete son to the Chicago Tribune in January, saying that she and Hall never miss a game “either physically or on TV.”

“We think he is outstanding in every regard. we’re his biggest fans,” he said.

FROM COINAGE: The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness

Charlie told the publication that his mom’s Seinfeld fame has followed him to college — students often ask him to do “The Elaine Dance.”

However, much to Charlie’s disappointment, no player has ever swatted the basketball from his hands and yelled “No soup for you!”

“That would be hilarious,” he said. “I used to love talking trash, and receiving it was even funnier.”