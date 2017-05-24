Baby’s Home! NBA Star J.R. Smith and Wife Jewel Take Daughter Dakota Home for the First Time

Proud parents J.R. Smith and wife Jewel Harris finally took home their daughter Dakota after she spent months in the NICU after being born five months premature.

The 31-year-old NBA star posted a beautiful collage on his Instagram account Tuesday, sharing the news that he and Harris were finally able to leave the hospital with their baby girl.

We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST! @jewey808 back to #TeamNoSleep 🍼🍼🍼 #KotasHome A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 23, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

“We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!!” Smith wrote in the caption. “Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST! @jewey808 back to #TeamNoSleep #KotasHome.”

Smith and Harris, who have been married since last August, shared news of Dakota’s early birth in a video posted to Uninterrupted on Jan. 7.

Our baby has made it to 6lbs today!!! 🍼🍼🍼💥💥💥💥🎀🎀🎊🎉🎁 #mykotabear #kotastrong #daddysgirl 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 4, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

“We decided to share with the world what’s been going on with our family the past five days,” Harris said. “We know a lot of you guys congratulated us on the expectancy of our little baby girl, but we had her five months early. She’s five days old today and her name is Dakota and she weighs one pound.”

Dakota reached a milestone in May, however, when her father announced via Instagram that she had reached 6 lbs.

“Our baby has made it to 6lbs today!!! #mykotabear #kotastrong #daddysgirl,” he wrote.

Harris has been posting updates on Dakota on her blog, mykotabear.com.