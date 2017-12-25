Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth and his longtime girlfriend Annie Verret celebrated a very special Christmas Eve this year.

The duo, who have been together since high school, got engaged on Sunday night, according to a tweet from Golf Digest showing the couple and Verret’s giant new diamond ring.

The 24-year-old pro golfer has not confirmed the news yet himself. A rep for Spieth did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Spieth, at one point, ranked the world’s number one golfer, has won three majors and the 2015 FedEx Cup champion. He was also named one of the “100 Most Influential People” by Time magazine in 2016.

Congrats, Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret! pic.twitter.com/DvVq9ddsEI — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) December 25, 2017

Verret, an events coordinator, was by Spieth’s side when he won the British Open this summer, and after the tournament, the golfer told reporters he puts his personal life ahead of sports.