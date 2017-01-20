Johnny Manziel Admits He Was ‘Lost in the Sauce’ And Vows to Become a Better Person

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is owning up to his mistakes.

“No lie,” the troubled NFL player tweeted on Thursday. “I was a douche in 2016 I’m just trying to be a good PERSON again #LostInTheSauce.”

After a sports radio program tweeted that Manziel must have been hacked, he replied, “Nah. Admitting is the first step.”

No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

A Difficult Year

By all accounts, 2016 was tumultuous for the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner.

In January, he was accused of hitting and threatening former girlfriend Colleen Crowley during a night out. In March, he became a free agent after being released from his four-year, $8.25 million contract with the Browns.

In June, he was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, which made him unattractive to teams seeking a new quarterback.

The domestic violence case was dropped in December after Manziel agreed to complete an anger management class, attend a domestic violence impact panel and participate in a substance abuse program.

Haven't been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in '16 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

“I Haven’t Been This Happy in a Long Time”

Manziel, 24, began tweeting on Thursday to deny multiple reports that he would charge $50 for selfies at the Super Bowl. “I’m not charging a penny for a damn ‘selfie’ at the super bowl,” he tweeted. “Dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

He added that he was doing the autograph signing for the people “who have stuck with me through all the mistakes I’ve made these past years.”

“Haven’t been this happy in a long time man,” he added. “I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in ’16.”