‘My Tube’s on YouTube!’ John Cena Gets Naked with Fiancée Nikki Bella for Social Milestone

The couple that strips together, stays together!

On Friday, newly engaged couple John Cena, 39, and Nikki Bella, 33, showed off their ridiculously toned wrestling bodies in a video filmed to mark Bella’s 500,000 YouTube subscribers.

The pair put on a skit where they took it all off, stripping for the social media milestone.

“We are finally ready to have this huge celebration. Sorry it took a few days, it took awhile to convince someone to do this,” Bella told viewers, pointing to her reluctant fiancé. “We got half a million subscribers, so we are ready to give all of us to all of you!”

Cena remained skeptical, telling Bella, “I still don’t think this is a good idea.” But like a good future husband, he took off his shirt and dropped his drawers when Bella told him, “Shut up and take your clothes off.”

Their private parts were blurred, of course — taking their revelation from scandalous to hilarious, especially as they danced around their home in celebration.

“I think my tube’s on YouTube!” Cena said, as Bella cheered. “Half a million, love.”

The comedy factor was stepped up when Cena accidentally passed gas, causing Bella to curse him out and storm off.

“What did you eat? Someone else’s farts?” she said. “You honestly ruin everything.”

Jokes aside, the pair are still basking in the excitement of their new engagement, which happened when Cena popped the question — with a 4.5 carat ring — on stage at April 2’s WrestleMania 33 after the couple defeated the Miz and his wife Maryse during a tag-team match.

Cena and Bella have been dating for nearly five years — documenting their relationship on the E! reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

He was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. Before dating Cena, Bella previously dated fellow wrestler Dolph Ziggler.

For those wondering whether Bella would have preferred a more private setting for their engagement, she said Cena made the right choice.

“It’s where we met,” she said during a post-engagement appearance on the Today show. “It’s our passion, it’s our life and so, for me, it was kinda like he’s my prince charming and he’s just saying I want her to be my queen at her home and in front of our family. Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for it to be any other way. It was perfect.”

He may be her prince charming, but Cena doesn’t see Bella as a princess he needs to save.