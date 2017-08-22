John Cena Dissolves Into Tears While Reading Emotional Fan Mail: ‘Never Give Up’

Yes, even The Champ himself — the epitome of toughness — Mr. John Cena cries sometimes!

And this time, it was for a very heartwarming reason.

The WWE star got choked up when he was surprised by dedicated fans who penned emotional letters to him, thanking him for being a good role model.

In a Cricket Wireless YouTube video that has amassed over 690,000 views, Cena sits down to read those notes — but little did he know that his devotees were listening in a room next door.

The wrestling icon reads each letters one by one — stories of miraculous recoveries, overcoming heartbreaks and battles with depression — while taking deep breaths as each note thanks him for helping them overcome various obstacles.

After Tyler Schweer recounted a story about Cena gifting him with a wristband that helped him get through his mother’s breast cancer diagnosis, the young boy breaks through a paper wall to meet his hero.

“Coolest surprise ever!” Cena told Tyler as the two embraced. “You’re extremely strong, you know that?”

The rest of Cena’s fans follow suit, meeting him and thanking him for changing their lives.

“Don’t think that you’re the only one who’s up against it and don’t think that you’re the only one who doesn’t have challenges to face every day,” he told the fans. “You all lead by example and I mean it when I say it, never give up.”