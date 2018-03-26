NFL Legend Jerry Rice Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend Latisha Pelayo on Stage at Charity Gala

Wedding bells are ringing for football legend Jerry Rice!

The 55-year-old Hall-of-Famer proposed to his longtime girlfriend Latisha Pelayo at the DeBartolo Family Foundation All-Star Charity Gala on Saturday in Tampa, Miami, according to TMZ Sports.

In video footage of the sweet proposal obtained by TMZ Sports, Rice is shown standing at the podium at the event with Pelayo standing off to his left.

“I have four words that I want to say to her. That I want to say to this woman that has supported me for so many years,” Rice says in the clip. “Latisha … will you marry me?”

Pelayo responded with a simple nod and, as the crowd erupted in applause, Rice is shown dropping to one knee and presenting her with a ring. The couple then embraced with a kiss.

A rep for Rice did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Rice’s Instagram account is filled with photos of his bride-to-be. On the day of the gala, he shared a sweet selfie of himself with Pelayo.

Alongside the photo he wrote: “Pursue what catches your heart, not what catches your eye.”

Rice was previously married to Jacqueline Bernice Mitchell. The couple divorced in December 2009 and share three children together.