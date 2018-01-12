Dutch Olympian Jelle van Gorkom in Coma After Suffering Life-Threatening Injuries in BMX Accident

Dutch Olympian Jelle van Gorkom is in a coma following horror accident left him with life-threatening injuries, the Royal Dutch Cycling Union announced Wednesday.

Van Gorkom, a racing cyclist who won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games, broke his ribs, fractured his face with a tear in his skull and damaged his liver, spleen and kidneys on Tuesday during a practice session at the National Sports Centre Papendal in Arnhem, according to a statement.

“Yesterday afternoon an accident occurred during the training at the BMX track at Papendal. Olympic medalist Jelle van Gorkom was seriously injured,” said the Royal Dutch Cycling Union.

“The accident took place at the beginning of the training, at the bottom of the starting hill. After the accident, Jelle van Gorkom was taken to the hospital with the ambulance where he was examined. … He is kept in a coma at the moment,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, Jochem Schellens, director of Sports Center Papendal, said: “It is a terrible accident and at the moment our thoughts at Jelle van Gorkom, his girlfriend and his family and we wish them all the strength in the coming period.”

Van Gorkom is in a coma for the second time in his career.

Nearly six years prior, the sports star was forced to miss the 2012 London Games as e recovered from being in a coma following a crash during a race in California, according to Cycling Weekly.