Could Kristin Cavallari Be Headed to Cleveland? Handicapping Jay Cutler’s NFL Options

Kristin Cavallari is bidding farewell to Chicago — but where is she heading next?

The Hills alum announced her family — including three children Camden, 4, Jaxon, 2, and Saylor, 4 months — are planning to leave the Windy City for good following her husband Jay Cutler‘s transition from Chicago Bears quarterback to free agent.

Although New York City seemed like a destination — NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said Friday on Good Morning Football that the Jets had an interest in the 33-year-old athlete — the team announced Monday that they signed Josh McCown to a one-year deal.

With options quickly narrowing down, only four teams in need of a new quarterback remain possibilities for Cutler.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns are in desperate need of a quarterback and the team’s new head coach, Hue Jackson, may be just the guy to harness Cutler’s potential. However, the team may go after some new talent — they will own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and may use that opportunity to pick up a QB.

Houston Texans

Houston reportedly has their eye on another free agent quarterback: Tony Romo. However, Sarah Barshop of ESPN predicts that the Texans will need a back-up plan due to Romo’s age — 36 — and his history of injuries. The issue? Cutler also has shoulder problems of his own.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport also said in a tweet that the Texans “aren’t an option” for the former Chicago Bears starter.

Denver Broncos

They may have been Super Bowl champions just last year, but the retirement of quarterback Peyton Manning hindered the team so badly that they didn’t even make playoffs in the following season. Although Cutler played for the Broncos for three seasons, from 2006 to 2008, coaches may try to work on their young quarterbacks, Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian.

San Francisco 49ers

The Niners just signed Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley, the Bears’ two other quarterbacks, so it’s unlikely that they’ll also pick up Cutler. The team also has the No. 2 overall selection in the NFL draft.

Cavallari, 30, shared her love for Chicago in an Instagram post Monday.

“So we’re moving from Chicago soon and I gotta say, I’m really gonna miss this place,” she wrote. “Not only were all 3 of my babies born here, it’s where it all began with Jay, it brought me closer to my mom who has become my best friend,” she wrote. “I’ve made some amazing girlfriends, and I’ve really enjoyed being back here (a lot of people don’t know I lived here when I was younger).”

She concluded the post, “Thanks for all the good times, Chicago. This will always be a special place for us.”