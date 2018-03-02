First Male Accuser Comes Forward to Claim Abuse by Convicted Child Molester Larry Nassar

An 18-year-old Michigan man has filed a lawsuit accusing former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of harassment and sexual abuse, making him the first known male victim to come forward with allegations against the convicted child molester.

In the lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Jacob Moore said he went to Nassar’s home in 2016 to receive treatment for a shoulder injury, only to have Nassar allegedly pull down the teen’s pants and expose him to a female gymnast who was in the room, according to USA Today.

Nassar allegedly told Moore that he would treat his shoulder injury “through acupuncture in his pubic area and in and around his genitalia,” the suit states, according to USA Today. However, the suit continued, “There is no known medical connection between shoulder pain which can be treated through acupuncture in the area of a male’s genitalia.”

Moore’s sister, Kamerin, was also abused by Nassar and even spoke of her brother’s ordeal in a victim-impact statement in January. Moore is now a gymnast at the University of Michigan.

“My whole family was fooled by you,” Kamerin said. “You put acupuncture needles right next to his genitals.”

An attorney for Nassar declined to comment.

Earlier this year, the disgraced former gymnastics doctor received lengthy sentences in Michigan’s Eaton and Ingham counties for sexually abusing girls and women for several years. In both hearings, several victims read emotional impact statements to the court.

Nassar has been called “the most prolific child molester in history.”

More than 250 women and girls have accused Nassar of assault, including gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas.

On Friday, it was revealed that Raisman filed a new lawsuit against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics for their role in allowing Nassar to remain employed for so many years while sexually abusing women and girls in his care.

“I refuse to wait any longer for these organizations to do the right thing,” Raisman said in a statement to NBC News. “It is my hope that the legal process will hold them accountable and enable the change that is so desperately needed.”

According to documents obtained by NBC News, the Olympic gold medalist claims that the USOC was “aware, at the highest levels of its organization” that Nassar had molested team athletes but did nothing to prevent the abuse.

In a statement in January, USOC officials issued an apology to Nassar’s victims:

“The purpose of this message is to tell all of Nassar’s victims and survivors, directly, how incredibly sorry we are,” CEO Scott Blackmun said in the statement. “We have said it in other contexts, but we have not been direct enough with you. We are sorry for the pain caused by this terrible man, and sorry that you weren’t afforded a safe opportunity to pursue your sports dreams.”

USA Gymnastics officials also said in a statement that they have “and will continue to take specific and concrete steps to promote athlete safety, health and well-being and prevent future abuse by adopting and vigorously enforcing the USA Gymnastics Safe Sport Policy.”