Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt Breaks His Goal (Again) Raising Over $15 Million for Hurricane Harvey Relief

J.J. Watt has done it again.

The Houston Texans’ defensive end, 28, raised a little over $15 million Friday for relief efforts focused on supplying food, water and other goods to those displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

The amount beat his most recent goal of $10 million. His latest tweet on Friday highlighted the $14 million raised on his YouCaring Houston Flood Relief Fund.

The athlete has steadily raised millions of dollars since the flood in Texas began, with his initial goal of $200,000 quickly being surpassed.

He raised over $5 million on Thursday for storm relief and took to Twitter to thank those who donated, saying, “It’s incredible. The most difficult times seem to bring out the best in humanity, that’s showing through right now so much.”

The donations spurred him to increase his goal to $6 million, but that goal was broken the next day with $10 million raised, including a generous donation of $1 million from Ellen DeGeneres.

$10 MILLION!!! Absolutely incredible. The most difficult times bring out the best in humanity. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/0H8jHcZCQc — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 31, 2017

“When Texas needed him, J.J. Watt was there. I was honored to help make this amazing gift from Walmart possible,” DeGeneres said on Twitter after presenting the donation on her television show.

“This was truly unbelievable,” Watt tweeted in reply. “Thank you Ellen!”

Heavy rains flooded the Houston area as Harvey slammed into Texas as a Category 4 hurricane late Friday. At least 31 people have died due to the storm, the Associated Press reports, with the toll is expected to rise as the extent of the devastation becomes clearer.

Tens of thousands are believed to have been displaced from their homes, and many are in urgent need of water and other vital items.

Watt’s fundraising campaign, which began with a modest target, has now seen more than 144,093 donors chip in as of 3 p.m. E.T. Friday.