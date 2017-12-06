J.J. Watt and his soccer star girlfriend, Kealia Ohai, revealed one surprising thing about their relationship while at the Sports Illustrated Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Tuesday night.

The couple, who have been dating for almost two years, looked happy and in love while telling PEOPLE their thoughts on being viewed as a sports power couple.

“We’re very competitive,” Watt said. “Very, very competitive and we like to workout together. She’s much faster than me, [while] I’m slightly stronger.”

Ohai added, “I’ve never heard him admit that. That I’m faster than him. That’s nice!”

Watt quickly joked, “Sometimes. I have a broken leg so that’s why.”

While the couple mostly keeps their relationship private, the NFL star told PEOPLE at a pre-Super Bowl event in February that they’re “both very proud of each other and what we both do.”

“We have a lot of fun together,” he added.

The Houston Texans defensive end was honored as one of Sports Illustrated‘s Sportsperson of the Year, alongside Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

The athlete very excited and emotional about the award, telling PEOPLE, “I’m excited that my family is here to share [the honor] with me… I’m excited to share the award with Jose and the city and most importantly, I’m just excited to be able to honor Houston and everything that they’ve been through and shine a light on what’s still going on.”

Recently, Watt raised more than $37 million in less than three weeks for hurricane relief after Hurricane Harvey rampaged through Houston.

Watt added that seeing the money raised go toward rebuilding the city was “incredible.”

“Just a couple of days ago I had a chance to go out and visit some of the sites, some of the houses we’re rebuilding and some of the food distribution sites, daycares,” he said. “It’s been incredible to see that and I’m so excited over the course of the next few years to share with people what’s happening.”