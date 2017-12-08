J.J. Watt – and the rest of southern Texas – were on the receiving end of a Christmas miracle.

The Houston Texans defensive end shared a heartwarming video of himself excitedly talking about seeing snowflakes in Houston on Thursday.

Stepping outside of his home, Watt smiled into the camera, saying, “When I got drafted by Houston back in 2011 I was sure that I was never going to see this day. But the day has come.”

“I don’t know if I could possibly be more excited,” he continued. “It’s not quite sticking to the ground but… we have snow… in Houston!”

SNOW IN TEXAS!!! A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Dec 7, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

Watt, 28, stuck his tongue out in an attempt to catch a few snowflakes.

“I don’t know if you can see it, I don’t care if you can see it, but there’s snow!” he said.

Watt continued, “This is awesome! Houston. Texas. Snow. This is incredible!”

In the caption of Watt’s video, the NFL star wrote, “SNOW IN TEXAS!!!”

It reportedly last snowed in Houston in 2008 and has only happened a handful of times over the last century.

Watt was honored on Tuesday night as one of Sports Illustrated‘s Sportsperson of the Year, alongside Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

He attended the ceremony with his soccer star girlfriend, Kealia Ohai, and revealed the two were “very competitive” with each other.

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai at the Sports Illustrated's Awards in Brooklyn, N.Y.C. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

“Very, very competitive and we like to workout together,” he said. “She’s much faster than me, [while] I’m slightly stronger.”

Ohai added, “I’ve never heard him admit that. That I’m faster than him. That’s nice!”

Watt quickly joked, “Sometimes. I have a broken leg so that’s why.”

His honor comes after raising more than $37 million in less than three weeks for hurricane relief after Hurricane Harvey rampaged through Houston.

The athlete was emotional about the award, telling PEOPLE, “I’m excited that my family is here to share [the honor] with me… I’m excited to share the award with Jose and the city and most importantly, I’m just excited to be able to honor Houston and everything that they’ve been through and shine a light on what’s still going on.”