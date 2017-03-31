‘It’s Like a Nuclear Bomb Drill!’ Swarm of Bees Levels Players at MLB Spring Training Game

Heyyyy batter, batter … bees?
Thursday’s pre-season game between the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies was interrupted by a massive swarm of buzzing bees that brought the game to a halt.
It was San Diego’s final game of Spring Training, top of the ninth with a 10-4 score, when the insects attacked the diamond.
Padres pitcher Clayton Richard said: “You get away from them. Get on the other side of the dugout. I don’t want to be anywhere near that.”
Players were even forced to lay down on the ground to avoid getting stung, and the swarm caused a brief delay in the game.
Bee delays are not uncommon during Spring Training and especially at the Peoria Sports Complex in Arizona, where the game took place, according to Cut4.
Rockies manager Bud Black even recalled a time when there was a 30-minute delay in a game.
“Beekeeper had to come down on left field corner!” Black told the website.