NBA Star Isaiah Thomas Comforted by Teammate After Tragedy in Moving Photo

Just one day after losing his sister in a tragic car crash, NBA star Isaiah Thomas chose to play with the Boston Celtics in their first playoff game. Although he was clearly devastated, sobbing on the bench before the game, Thomas had a longtime friend and teammate supporting him.

Fellow Celtics player Avery Bradley was spotted putting his arm around the 28-year-old point guard as he cried during the pregame shoot around. The two athletes grew up together in Tacoma, Washington, before becoming NBA teammates.

After learning that his 22-year-old sister, Chyna J. Thomas, died in a one-car crash in Tacoma early on Saturday morning, the basketball player opted to play on Sunday. He ended up scoring 33 points, although the team lost to the Chicago Bulls.

“It says a lot about him,” Bradley said after the game, according to NBA.com. “I know tonight he was playing for his sister. He was playing for his family. We appreciate that as teammates. He is just an amazing basketball player and a better person, so I’m happy with the way he played tonight, and we just need to continue to fight for him.”

Avery Bradley comforts Isaiah Thomas as he gets emotional during pregame shoot around. He intends to play Game 1.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens also supported his player, saying before the game that he would play if he felt that he was up to it.

“One of the things I’ve learned, having been through situations in the past, is that there’s really no right or wrong answer,” Stevens said. “It’s whatever is right for him. He’s really hurting.”

Despite the backing from his coach and teammates, basketball legend and commentator Charles Barkley said Thomas’ emotional moment made him believe he wasn’t ready to play.

“I’m not feeling comfortable with him sitting on the sideline crying like that. That makes me uncomfortable,” Barkley said. “That tells me he’s not in shape to play. . . To be sitting on the sideline a few minutes before the game, crying, that makes me uncomfortable for him. That’s just not a good look, in my personal opinion.”

In a 2013 profile for the Celtics Blog, Thomas spoke of his friendship with Bradley when they were on different teams.

“We were rooting for each other and we root for each other to this day because we’re the only guys to make it out of Tacoma, and we have to put Tacoma on our back,” he said.

“That’s why we always want to see each other succeed, me and him,” Bradley added. “Being from the same area we just want to see each other do so well. I get so happy when I see him play and have a good game.”

Stevens said that while the Celtics are scheduled to face the Bulls again on Tuesday, it’s Thomas’ choice whether he wants to play or be with his family.

“Whatever he needs to do, he needs to do, and we’ll help in any way,” said the coach. “If he needs to and wants to stay here, then we’ll be here surrounding him. And if he wants to go to Seattle, then he should go to Seattle. It’s his call, and should be.”