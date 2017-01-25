Is This the Greatest Mannequin Challenge Yet? Korean Basketball Players Pause During All-Star Game

Just when you thought people were starting to run out of new, innovative ideas for the popular mannequin challenge, we present you with this.

The Korean Basketball League took the popular craze to a whole new level by freezing in the middle of an all-star game on Sunday.

In a now-viral video, a player from the junior squad is seen carefully waiting until the shot clock hits zero to take his shot (which, notably, did not go in). And, when the buzzer rang, both sides froze.

Even the coaches and players seated on the bench got in on the action, and the crowd couldn’t get enough of the stunt — taking pictures and laughing.

Awesome: Korean basketball players did the Mannequin Challenge in the middle of their All-Star Game https://t.co/kkoq16cfZ3 pic.twitter.com/jMhLQuIXMh — Drew Hawkins (@drewhawkins) January 25, 2017

Hey, NBA, take note — because we’d really enjoy seeing Steph Curry and LeBron James take on the challenge, mid-court, in February.