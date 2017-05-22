How Aaron Rodgers Got a High School Class Out of Their Final Exam with a Retweet

The power of an Aaron Rodgers retweet is undeniable.

With the click of a button, the Green Bay Packers quarterback granted the wish of a group of Janesville, Iowa, high school students attempting to get out of a final exam.

Janesville Consolidated School District sports literature teacher Laura Roberts, a die-hard Rodgers fan, agreed to cancel the test if the NFL star retweeted someone from her class.

And on Friday, Peyton Meyer stepped up. The student sent out a tweet saying: “@AaronRodgers12 our teacher agreed to not give us a final in sports lit if you retweet this! PLEASE RETWEET SHE IS YOUR BIGGEST FAN!”

“We were talking about the news in sports like we do every day, and she mentioned that a student at another school tweeted at Kobe [Bryant],” Peyton Meyer told ESPN. “We asked if we could do the same, and we know [our teacher, Laura Roberts] loves Aaron, so that’s why we picked him.”

@AaronRodgers12 our teacher agreed to not give us a final in sports lit if you retweet this! PLEASE RETWEET SHE IS YOUR BIGGEST FAN!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/w4WrU2BlUf — Peyton Meyer (@peytonmeyer22) May 19, 2017

Lo and behold, no. 12 responded in 20 minutes!

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive Stadiums Built in the U.S.

“I’m sure a sports lit final is very important, but here you go…. #PayItForwardFriday,” Rodgers posted on Twitter.

I'm sure a sports lit final is very important, but here you go….#PayItForwardFriday https://t.co/Kj9pMwMDlT — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) May 19, 2017

Roberts kept her word, reports Huffington Post, and the exam was cancelled. First Kobe, now Aaron … who’s next?