Denied! Watch This Houston Rockets Fan Get ‘Friend Zoned’ in Front of Everyone on the Kiss Cam

You know what they say about basketball: Come for the sport, stay for the kiss cam.

At the final NBA playoff game between the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets Thursday night at Houston’s Toyota Center, one pair of Rockets fans got a little more than they bargained for when they were put on the infamous kiss cam during a break from play.

The woman immediately started laughing upon seeing herself and her pal featured on screen, as the fitting “What I Like About You” by The Romantics played.

Rockets Kiss Cam just buried this dude LOL 😭 pic.twitter.com/8xlk9oUjGj — 🚁Sky Wob🚁 (@World_Wide_Wob) May 12, 2017

The latter took a few seconds before going in for a smooch, but his friend turned her head to the left and the guy was left with a cheek.

The Rockets kiss-cam team wasted no time, though, replacing the romantic, heart-filled filter with a “FRIEND ZONE” sign and CAUTION-tape graphic, to the good-natured delight of the crowd and (non?) couple.

The man played it off, but couldn’t help looking sheepish at the whole exchange (which lasted only about 10 seconds but likely felt a lot longer for the twosome involved).

Of course, the clip has gone viral, with many altering screen shots to poke fun at the whole situation. “A moment of silence for this fallen brother as he quickly learned today … ” one account tweeted.

The Spurs took the win 114 to 75 Thursday night, sending them to the conference finals against the Golden State Warriors.