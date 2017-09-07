Sports
Nice Catch! The Hottest Couples of the NFL
These players are lucky on the field – and off of it, too
TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN
Of course the world's top model is married to one of the world's, er league's, top quarterbacks (of the New England Patriots), and of course they have two adorable children together. And of course Brady won yet another Super Bowl in 2017.
RUSSELL WILSON & CIARA
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife have a beauty that goes beyond skin-deep: they're often seen visiting patients at Seattle Children's together.
JAY CUTLER & KRISTIN CAVALLARI
Married to Miami Dolphins quarterback Cutler, the former reality star is starting a team of her own, raising two sons and a daughter all under the age of 6 with the athlete.
ERIC & JESSIE JAMES DECKER
Just weeks after welcoming her second child with her husband, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Decker – son Eric Thomas Decker II – the country singer told PEOPLE that Dad is already excited to "[kick] some footballs around" with the little guy.
JJ WATT & KEALIA OHAI
The Houston Texans defensive end and pro soccer player have been dating quietly for about 18 months, and she recently joined him at a string of his rescue and fundraising events in the Houston area following Hurricane Harvey.
CAM NEWTON & KIA PROCTOR
One who keeps his personal and professional lives pretty separate, Carolina Panthers quarterback Newton quietly announced via Twitter in December 2015 that he and longtime girlfriend Proctor had welcomed their first child, a son.
AJ MCCARRON & KATHERINE WEBB
Somewhat controversially called out for her looks while watching then-boyfriend McCarron in a January 2013 college game, the former Miss Alabama married her longtime love, a quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, in July 2014, and the two welcomed son Tripp last May.
TONY ROMO & CANDICE CRAWFORD
Chace's little sis tied the knot with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback (now CBS football commentator) in 2011, and has since welcomed three children with the football star.
ANTONIO & SASHA GATES
The Chargers tight end and his wife of six years recently made the move from San Diego to Los Angeles with his team.
CHRISTIAN & SAMANTHA PONDER
Though he's a former Minnesota Vikings quarterback, she's still very much involved in pro football as the current host of Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN. Together, they have a 3-year-old daughter.
