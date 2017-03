This article originally appeared on SI.com.

Former president and noted basketball fan Barack Obama has released his bracket for this year’s NCAA men’s and women’s tournament.

In the spirit of good sportsmanship & good citizenship, here are @barackobama's picks for #MarchMadness 2017: https://t.co/wRuCz6LBvc pic.twitter.com/UrZkpbkZHi — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 15, 2017

Obama filled out a bracket each year he was in office. President Trump announced that he will not fill out a bracket this year.

Obama has North Carolina beating rival Duke in the men’s championship, and Connecticut beating Notre Dame on the women’s side.