Gulp! See All the Scariest Crashes at the 2018 Winter Olympics (So Far)

AIMEE FULLER

Fuller, a member of Great Britain's Olympic team, fell during her run on the slopestyle course — along with 19 of her fellow competitors. Afterwards, she said she was just happy to have made it through the race unscathed, despite the falls. “You’ve got to think about your welfare and I’m just happy to be in one piece,” she said. “My insides feel on my outside and I’m absolutely devastated. That was a tough day at the office, some of the roughest conditions I’ve ridden in."