Gulp! See All the Scariest Crashes at the 2018 Winter Olympics (So Far)

The Olympics are full of emotion, but it’s not all gold medal finishes: These crashes and falls have been just as jaw-dropping

MARKUS SCHAIRER

In the men's snowboardcross event on Thursday, the Austrian snowboarder faced a crash with terrifying results. He fell on his back on his way into the second-to-last jump of the run, laying on the ground for a moment before getting back up and crossing the finish line. But after the race's conclusion, he was taken to a hospital where it was determined that he broke the fifth cervical vertebra in his neck. Thankfully, the injury will likely carry no long-term damage and he is in stable condition.

AIMEE FULLER

Fuller, a member of Great Britain's Olympic team, fell during her run on the slopestyle course — along with 19 of her fellow competitors. Afterwards, she said she was just happy to have made it through the race unscathed, despite the falls. “You’ve got to think about your welfare and I’m just happy to be in one piece,” she said. “My insides feel on my outside and I’m absolutely devastated. That was a tough day at the office, some of the roughest conditions I’ve ridden in."

EMILY SWEENEY

During her run in the women's singles race, American luger Sweeney's luge derailed, leading to a major impact on her head. She remained conscious after the crash, and was taken to a hospital in PyeongChang shortly after. A representative for the International Luge Federation later told CNN that Sweeney suffered no broken bones from the crash.

KATIE ORMEROD

Ormerod had hopes of competing in the slopestyle and big air competitions, but saw her dreams dashed when she faced a major crash during a training session. "As soon as I hit the floor I knew it was really bad," she told the BBC. "I was in excruciating pain. I've never felt pain like it." She spent time in a Seoul hospital after the crash, where she had two pins inserted into her foot, and then made her way back home to England.

MATTHIAS MAYER

Mayer took home the gold medal for the downhill race at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, but he saw the hopes for a repeat disappear in PyeongChang after he crashed into a camera operator. The crash didn't keep him down for long, however: Mayer got back up and went on to win the super-G gold.

LARA GUT

Like Mayer, Gut, an alpine skiier from Switzerland, also crashed into a photographer on her way down the mountain in the women's giant slalom event. She confirmed afterwards that both she and the photographer she hit were okay, commenting: "I think it's getting scary to be a photographer on skiing hills." She's set to compete in the Super-G event next.

YUTO TOTSUKA

The Japanese snowboarder crashed during the men's halfpipe competition this week, after he landed on the edge of the halfpipe and came tumbling down. Medics rushed to the scene to tend to Totsuka's injuries, and he later confirmed that "the body is ok!" on his Instagram.

