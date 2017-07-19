Greg Norman, 62, Looks Totally Ripped In Naked Photo from Colorado Adventure

The Great White Shark is showing off his great bare bod.

Australian golf legend Greg Norman, 62, posed totally in the buff while hitting the trail in Colorado – and shared the nude photo on Instagram.

“Not too many options here at 11,850 ft in the Colorado Flat Top Wilderness after 2 days in the saddle,” wrote Norman, adding that his time going au naturel left him feeling a little “#chilly.”

Norman – who owns the Seven Lakes Ranch in the state’s White River National Forest – showcased more of his time in the great outdoors with wife Kristen Norman on social media, writing, “I have a therapist. Her name is Nature.”

No ordinary moments!!! A perfect end to a perfect day. A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

I have a therapist. Her name is Nature. A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

Heading home, dropping down from Wall Lake. Another epic ride with @kirstenpnorman A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

The World Golf Hall of Famer recently revealed his secrets to staying healthy in middle age in Australian Golf Digest‘s new cover story.

“I’m 62 now but regular training and a good diet makes me feel so much younger. It will change your life too, believe me,” he wrote in his guest editor column.

He added of focusing on getting fit, “It’s all about what your passion is in life. I enjoy doing it because it is a stress reliever for me. I enjoy doing it because I saw the benefits of working out 30-plus years ago. And it really is how you feel about yourself.”

Part of that fitness routine? Hiking.

Norman says he goes on lengthy treks, sometimes 8-10 hours. But pushing himself is what makes adventuring possible.

“If I wasn’t ready to go fitness-wise, then I couldn’t do those things that I would never have discovered in my life,” he told the publication.