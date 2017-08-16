Grandmother Has Priceless Reaction When Tim Tebow Sends Her a Video Shoutout

Even when his team loses, Tim Tebow still finds a way to make his fans smile.

Last week, while Tebow signed autographs before his game with the St. Lucie Mets in Florida, Danny Terp asked the outfielder to say hello to his 88-year-old grandmother, Margaret McClung.

Without skipping a beat, the former NFL quarterback looked at Terp’s camera and said, “What’s up, Miss Margaret? It’s Tim Tebow. I hope you’re having a great day. God bless.”

Terp tells PEOPLE that moment was a pleasant surprise – and a huge treat for his grandmother.

“Tebow is a huge deal to her, she’s a huge fan of the Gators and football,” Terp, 17, says. “When I was a kid we made a few trips to see Tebow play, and she even bought me his fathead for Christmas one year.”

Shoutout to Tim for the shoutout to his biggest fan. Definitely made my Grandma's day. Biggest smile she's had since her stroke. @TimTebow 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9G2Y9JxJk0 — Danny Terp (@YungDaniel300) August 13, 2017

Terp says his grandmother has always loved how Tebow strives to make a difference in people’s lives. In fact, she’s followed his career since he played college football at the University of Florida.

When Terp posted a video to Twitter showing his grandmother’s reaction to Tebow’s message on Sunday, it quickly went viral.

“That’s something, to hear him say your name,” McClung says in the video, beaming with excitement.

Terp tells PEOPLE he was overcome with emotion by her response. “I was absolutely speechless after it happened,” he says. “I was in disbelief and all I could say was ‘No way!’ ”

The past year has been rough for McClung: she was hit by a car at a crosswalk, before suffering a stroke a short time later. Terp told NBC that her reaction to Tebow’s message was the first time he had seen her smile since she was hospitalized.

“Before her stroke, she was extremely independent and healthy, now she has to rely on others for almost everything and it’s hard on her,” Terp told the outlet. “I was excited about showing her the video because I know how much she admires Tebow on and off the field.”

He added, “Not many players would take the time to do what he did, so I was very thankful for that.”

This isn’t the only time Tebow has shown goodwill to fans: he recently greeted a 9-year-old boy with autism just before hitting a three-run homer and sang “God Bless America” with a fan who has cerebral palsy.