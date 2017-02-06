Google Home’s Super Bowl Ad Reportedly Sets Off Viewers’ Devices

Okay, Google — distinguish between real life and commercials.

Apparently Google’s touching Super Bowl ad for its Home product worked a little too well for some viewers who already own the device. Within minutes of the clip airing on Sunday, owners were taking to Twitter to discuss how the commercial set off their home devices.

That Google Home commercial had my Google Home going crazy. #thanksgoogle #SuperBowl — Nicole Littletaylor (@nlittletaylor) February 5, 2017

Google Home commercial kept setting mine off! They need to chill it with the "okay Google"-ing. — Bill Radjewski (@BillRadjewski) February 5, 2017

That @Google home trailer made my google home have a meltdown. — Jared Feldman (@jfeldman452) February 5, 2017

Apparently, people’s devices began trying to answer the ad as if it were a real person in the home speaking to them, and madcap hilarity ensued.

The Google Home commercial turned on my Google Home. She's the only person in my house who listens to me. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 5, 2017

Coolest aspect of @Google #SuperBowl ad is when our Google Home talked back 😳 #SuperBowlCommercials — Tricia Milford (@tmilfordhoyt) February 5, 2017

And while at least Amazon customer didn’t share the experience …

Our @amazon Alexa hears an Alexa commercial and disregards it. @Google Home hears a Google Home commercial and tries to talk to it. Ugh. — Jonathan Surratt (@beerinator) February 6, 2017

… apparently a similar incident occurred earlier this month, when a commercial spurred people’s Amazon’s Alexa device to order dollhouses after hearing reports of a girl who commanded her device to do the same.

This kind of thing never happened with Skynet.