Golf Star Sergio Garcia and Wife Welcome Baby Girl Whose Name Pays Homage to the Masters

Sergio Garcia’s newest golf buddy had arrived.

The golf pro, who won his first Masters last year, welcomed daughter Azalea Adele Garcia early Wednesday morning, he confirmed on Twitter.

“Beautiful Azalea Adele Garcia was born on March 14 at 1:54am. So proud and impressed with my wife @TheAngelaAkins and the way she handled the pregnancy and delivery! Love you both so much,” Garcia tweeted later Wednesday morning.

The name Azaela holds much meaning for the golfer, as it is closely associated with the renowned Masters Tournament. The shrubs are known to brightly bloom during the early April competition, and the 13th hole is nicknamed Azalea, according to the Golf Channel, which notes that the hole is where Garcia unexpectedly golfed for par to move ahead of competitor Justin Rose in last year’s playoffs.

Little Azalea’s birth came just hours after he talked about this year’s Masters tournament with reporters via a phone conference from the hospital room where his wife Angela was in labor — after her water broke 90 minutes earlier.

“It has been an eventful morning,” Garcia told reporters Tuesday, according to USA Today. “But you know, she’s doing well, so it’s kind of very, very exciting and nerve‑wracking at the same time.”

The 38-year-old athlete stepped away from the 30-minute call with reporters briefly to tend to Angela, the outlet reported.

“It is kind of, I don’t know, surreal, I guess you may say. It’s a different feeling. Obviously, I’m not the one having it, so I’m kind of on the outside looking in, but I am excited and a little bit nervous for Angela and the baby to make sure that everything goes well,” he said. “It’s funny how the timing, it was supposed to be on Sunday, but it looks like she’s coming a little bit early, and you know, we’re excited for it. So, everything looks good. We can’t wait.”

The Augusta Chronicle‘s Scott Michaux was among the reporters to comment on the piling of responsibilities on social media.

“Only a golfer married to a journalist would honor his Masters teleconference appointment from the hospital after his wife’s water broke,” he wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Angela tweeted a video of on an exercise bike while “Eye of the Tiger” played.

“37 weeks pregnant and going strong! Or trying to anyway!” she captioned the post.

Garcia has been making the most of his Masters win, even donning the tournament’s iconic green jacket during his wedding reception over the summer.

“‪Our wedding wouldn’t have been complete without a little touch of green at the reception,” he captioned an Instagram photo slow dancing with his new bride.