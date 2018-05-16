Golfer Lucas Glover's Wife Allegedly Attacked Him & His Mom After He Didn't Do Well In Tournament

Krista Glover, the wife of professional golfer Lucas Glover, was arrested Saturday after she allegedly attacked him and his mother.

Krista was arrested on Saturday by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and released the following morning after posting $2,500 in bonds, PEOPLE confirms.

She was charged with domestic violence battery and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Associated Press.

Glover confirmed the altercation took place in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

“On May 12, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which the police were called,” he tweeted. “Everyone is fine. Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter.”

Krista Glover

“We thank you for respecting our privacy as we work through this unfortunate situation,” he concluded.

The incident took place in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, after Glover missed the 54 hole at The Players Championship, according to the AP.

The wire reports the couple had an argument after the championship. When Glover’s mother, Hershey Glover, attempted to dissolve the argument, Krista allegedly began attacking her, the AP reports. When the golfer stepped between them he was allegedly injured also.

Glover told police his wife often gets violent any time he doesn’t play well in a tournament, according to the Miami Herald.

Lucas and Krista Glover Lucas Glover/Twitter

In a police report obtained by the newspaper, Glover said “when he plays a bad round of golf, Krista proceeds to start an altercation with him and telling him is a loser and a p—-, how he needs to fire everyone, and how he’d better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see the kids again.”

St. John’s Sheriff’s deputies noted in their police reports that there were cuts on Glover’s right arm and “multiple lacerations” to both of his mother’s arms and blood on her clothes, the Miami Herald reports.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Krista allegedly refused to enter the patrol car after she was handcuffed, wrapping her legs and feet around the door and the frame of the car, according to the Golf Channel.

She is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, the AP reports.

Lucas and Krista Glover share two children, a daughter who turned 5 on Monday and a 2-year-old son.