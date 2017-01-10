Gold Medal Sizzle! Simone Biles and Aly Raisman to Make Their Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Debut

The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is going gold!

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman trade their leotards for bikinis for the 2017 edition of the iconic special issue, out next month.

The gymnasts (both members of the gold-medal “Final Five” team at the Rio Olympics) were photographed by SI Swimsuit photographer James Macari in Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden. (Both Raisman, 22, and Biles, 19, train in the Houston area.)

The news comes just two days after the pair made appearances at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

The special issue will be celebrated at the first-ever ‘VIBES’ by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Houston Feb. 17 and 18. The two-day culture, music and food fest will feature performances by Diplo and Miguel, and food curated by famous Houston chef Chris Shepherd. Models of the SI Swimsuit class of 2017 will be in attendance.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the SI Swimsuit experience to America’s fourth-largest city less than two weeks after the Super Bowl, the biggest event in sports, takes place in Houston,” said MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor, in a press release. “This year’s ‘VIBES’ event will be an all-new and expanded experience, offering fans a cultural festival that spotlights not only the amazing stars of the iconic Swimsuit franchise, but the best in food, music and more.”