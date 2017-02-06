Gisele Bündchen ‘Grateful for This Moment’ as She Posts Tribute to ‘My Love’ Tom Brady After Super Bowl Win

On Sunday night, Gisele Bündchen went crazy over the Patriots’ comeback. And on Monday morning, the supermodel and wife of quarterback Tom Brady was simply “forever grateful.”

Bündchen, 36, shared a sweet tribute to her husband after he led his team to a 31-point streak and ultimately, the Super Bowl LI championship. In the post, Brady kissed a beaming Bündchen on the nose shortly after the game.

“Wonderful things come to those who work hard with focus, tireless dedication and who never stop believing. Forever grateful for this moment. Congratulations my love!!#neverstopbeliving #lovemovesmointains #dedication #family #thankyouGod,” she captioned the post.

This was a more blissful reaction from the Brazilian native, who went crazy after her husband and his team closed out the biggest comeback win in Super Bowl history.

In videos captured from the game, Bündchen could be seen dancing, pounding her chest and yelling “#5.” The number 5 is significant, as the win marked Brady’s record-tying fifth Super Bowl win.

It takes a team. And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

After the game, the MVP knelt down and cried, and later hugged his family and held his 4-year-old daughter Vivian after he received the Vince Lombardi trophy.

“They’re all happy,” Brady said of his family’s reaction to the win. “There’s going to be a great celebration tonight.”