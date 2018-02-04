Gisele Bündchen Is 'Trying to Stay Warm' in Minneapolis Ahead of Tom Brady's Eighth Super Bowl

Gisele Bündchen is far from the beaches of Brazil!

The 37-year-old model shared a snowy snap from Minnesota, where she’s supporting husband Tom Brady before he plays in his eighth Super Bowl.

“Trying to stay warm in Minneapolis,” she captioned an Instagram photo shared Sunday in which she hugged her sister in front of the city’s famous Spoonbridge and Cherry art piece. The women were bundled up in coats appropriate for the snow-covered winter wonderland.

Bündchen also posed with her husband, who won his third MVP award on Saturday night, on the field where he and the New England Patriots will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wearing a red sweater and jeans, she softly smiled and wrapped her arms around Brady, who was clad in his football jersey. The Brazilian beauty captioned the photo with a simple red heart emoji.

The 40-year-old quarterback also shared an epic family photo to Instagram on Saturday from the field.

“Family and Football,” he captioned the photo, which showed him smiling and posing with his large extended family that included his wife, sons John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 10, Benjamin Rein, 8, and daughter Vivian Lake, 5.

He added a heart emoji and the hashtag, “#gopats.”

Though Bündchen is making the most of her latest Super Bowl trip, last spring the former Victoria’s Secret Angel tried to get retired kicker and family friend Jay Feely to convince her husband to retire.

“She was dead serious,” Feely told Sports Illustrated. Feely said he looked at his friend and told him, “Play as long as you can.” Brady smiled back and winked.

It has been no secret that Bündchen has wanted Brady to retire. After last year’s Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Brady told ESPN he has no plans to retire any time soon, explaining he wants to play until he’s 45.

“If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today,” he said on Jim Miller’s Sirius XM show last year. “She told me that last night… three times!”

Super Bowl LII will be played Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will air live on NBC.