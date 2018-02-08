Gisele Bündchen is clearing the air after word spread that she told her kids that the New England Patriots “let” the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

USA Today reported earlier this week on the way Bündchen, 37, allegedly comforted her distraught children after husband Tom Brady‘s team fell short at the big game. (The couple share son Benjamin Rein, 8, and daughter Vivian Lake, 5, while Brady is also dad to John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 10, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.)

The supermodel reportedly explained to the children that the Eagles hadn’t won in a long time. “They haven’t won in a million years,” she allegedly said to console them.

Vivian then reportedly blurted out, “The Eagles won the Super Bowl.”

“Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before,” Bündchen reportedly replied. “Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes. We have to share. Sharing is caring.”

After Bündchen was faced with backlash, she took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify her remarks.

“Just to be clear. No one ‘let’ anyone win. People win because of their own merit,” she wrote. “Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist!”

Bündchen congratulated the Eagles for their victory after they clinched the title with a score of 41-33.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was!” wrote Bündchen on Instagram.

She continued, “Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!”

In the accompanying photo, Brady appeared emotional as he hugged his wife and one of their children.

It’s no secret that Bündchen has been pushing Brady to retire, but a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE, “Gisele always supports Tom no matter what.”

Though the source adds that “nobody really knows what’s next for him now,” it’s likely Brady won’t be retiring.

A different source close to the 37-year-old supermodel tells PEOPLE that Bündchen has “been telling friends for a couple years now that she would like him to retire and just be able to be at home, but he is so committed to the game.”

“He didn’t want to retire after ‘Deflategate,’ ” the second source adds, referencing the 2015 scandal where Brady was issued a four-game suspension for his part in allegedly deflating footballs for an unfair advantage during an AFC championship game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The source also reveals that “after the big surprise win last year” when the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl, Bündchen “was hopeful that he might want to go out on top, but he still wants to play.”

“Everybody thinks he is going to want to go for at least one more season,” the source adds.

Despite Sunday’s loss, Brady still had something to celebrate: He was named MVP for the third time in his NFL career, making him the oldest player to win the coveted award.