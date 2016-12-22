These Girl Scouts Are All of Us Freaking Out Over NBA Player Matthew Dellavedova

These two Girl Scouts perfectly capture that feeling when you see your favorite basketball player in person.

Two young basketball fans adorably lost their minds when the Milwaukee Bucks’ Matthew Dellavedova stood in front of them during the team’s showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday.

In a video of the sweet event, a blond-haired girl wearing a Girl Scouts vest is shown sporting a wide smile and stunned expression when the NBA point guard briefly stood in front of the group during a warm-up session.

Soon, a brunette sporting the same vest exuded an incredulous expression, placing her hands on her cheeks and mouthing the words, “Oh my God.”

Dellavedova was none the wiser, though, as he wiped sweat from his forehead and continued the warm-up. But the 26-year-old likely had enough on his plate as he battled against his former team.

The night was bittersweet for the athlete. Although the Bucks lost 113-102, Dellavedova received his championship ring from the Cavaliers — the team won its first championship in 52 years in June.