10-Year-Old Eagles Fan with Rare Disorder Is Adorably Excited They're Going to the Super Bowl

Ten-year-old Giovanni Hamilton was over the moon when he got a phone call from several Philadelphia Eagles players in December. And with Sunday’s big win, it seems the good news just keeps on coming.

Hamilton — who suffers from Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, an extremely rare disorder that causes abnormal bone and skeletal muscle development — watched from his Williamsport, Pennsylvania, home on Sunday as the Eagles beat out the Minnesota Vikings to advance to Super Bowl LII. In sweet video footage of the winning moment, Hamilton cries tears of joy.

“It was amazing,” Hamilton tells PEOPLE. “They were the underdogs and no one believed in them. I did. For me it was like when I had my hip surgery and people weren’t sure I would walk again. I did though. I showed everyone. Just like my Eagles proved everyone wrong last night. I can’t wait for the Super Bowl.”

Hamilton’s condition has left him with permanent facial defects. He often gives updates about his life and condition on his own Facebook page — and sometimes uses the social media site to highlight his love for the football team.

In the video, Hamilton is shown seated next to a plush, jersey-clad eagle as he burst into tears and covered his face. With passion, he said, “I told you! I believed in Nick [Foles]!”

“Giovanni was so excited the entire time. All day he kept saying, ‘I know Nick Foles is gonna get us there,’ ” his mother, Shannon Algarin, tells PEOPLE. “He’s been an Eagles fan all of his life and he’s never seen them go to the Super Bowl so he’s just elated.”

The Eagles became NFC Champions over the Vikings 38-7, clinching their first Super Bowl appearance since February 2005, when they first took on the Patriots during XXXIX.

“It gives him hope,” Algarin says. “If they can do that, I really feel like we can beat all of Giovanni’s medical battles. My goodness! Everybody told these guys they couldn’t win and they did!”

Last month, Hamilton was surprised with a FaceTime call from quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Foles and Nate Sudfeld, along with coaches John DeFilippo and Doug Pederson, who invited him to a game. He chatted with the men and was ecstatic when he learned he’d get to watch them play.

“[The win] was just as exciting for him as meeting the team,” Algarin tells PEOPLE. “It’s been a long time and we’ve stuck by our team. We bleed team.”

Hamilton adds: “Fly, Eagles! Fly”

Now, Algarin says that while going to watch the Eagles play at the Super Bowl would be a dream come true, the family plans to have a “quiet Super Bowl party” at home.

The Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4. Justin Timberlake will perform the halftime show.