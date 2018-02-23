Germany’s Nicole Schott competed in the ladie’s figure skating free skate at the Winter Olympics Friday morning in South Korea (Thursday evening stateside) — and her musical selection raised more than a few eyebrows on social media.
The 21-year-old skated to the score from Schindler’s List — Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning 1993 film depicting German-occupied Poland during World War II, and attempts to save those persecuted during the Holocaust — and the choice immediately caught the attention of Twitter users.
“Um is this weird y’all correct me if I’m wrong cause y’all know I’m a dumb ass some times,” tweeted Leslie Jones, sharing a brief video of her profanity-laden reaction to the news.
Other social media users had similar shocked reactions.
Schott opened up about her musical selection to Golden Skate last year.
“I think it was a good choice for me,” she said. “This kind of sad music is my strength. I am not someone who could skate to Don Quixote. Schindler’s List is one of my favorite pieces of music.”
Other social media users pointed out that skating to music from Schindler’s List is actually somewhat common. Yulia Lipnitskaya’s free skate to the music won her gold at the 2014 Olympics as Sochi — although she also faced criticism for the choice.
While some users simply slammed Schott for the selection, others critiqued it while noting that she surely did not mean to stir controversy.
“The music score of Schindler’s List is beautiful. I’d like to know why Nicole Schott of Germany chose to skate to it,” wrote one user. “I seriously doubt that she intended any offense.”