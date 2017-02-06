Gaga Takes the Plunge! Mother Monster Opens Halftime Show with Jump from Stadium Roof

Lady Gaga sure knows how to leave people speechless.

Mother Monster took to the world’s biggest stage at Super Bowl LI’s halftime show in her own way on Sunday — from the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium (a stunt she’s said was her younger sister Natali’s idea). She sang “God Bless America” and snippets of other patriotic songs as hundreds of aerial drones hovered above the crowd in shapes including the American flag.

She then took her dramatic plunge: descending the length of the stadium to the stage.

The high-energy show featured pyrotechnics and pieces of hit songs including “Poker Face,” “Telephone,” “Just Dance” and more.

She performed “Born This Way” with a keytar while wearing a spiky gold jacket.

Cell phones lit up throughout the stadium, in addition to lights held by backup dancers.

She also included a shout-out to her parents: “Hey dad, Hi mom!” said Gaga, while taking a break from playing the piano.

“How you doing tonight, Texas? America, world, how you doing tonight? We’re here to make you feel good! You want to feel good with us?” she said before going into “Million Reasons” off her latest album, Joanne.

There was a massive fireworks display at the end of the performance. Gaga then threw her mic to the ground and jumped off of a platform while catching a football someone threw at her.

The 30-year-old New Yorker has been preparing for months for the ultra high-profile gig, with production costs reportedly estimated at $10 million. Her Super Bowl show began shortly after her Tiffany’s commercial aired.

Gaga talked about the performance during a press conference Thursday, and remained coy when asked whether it would be overtly political: “I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country as one of love and compassion and kindness. My performance will uphold those philosophies.”

Gaga campaigned for Hillary Clinton this past fall and has been a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump. After Trump defeated Clinton in November’s presidential election, Gaga held up a “Love Trumps Hate” sign in front of Trump Tower in New York.

She was less evasive when talking about the process of selecting the songs for the show, explaining that “we went through my whole career and we chose songs that we hope that both the football fans and the people who are just tuning in for the halftime show will enjoy.”

She also said the performance is dedicated to her fans, especially those who have felt like outcasts or misfits.

“As much as it is a great moment for me in my life, I really feel like it wasn’t given to me, it was given to them,” she said of her fans. “That kid that couldn’t get a seat at the cool kids’ table and that kid that [was] kicked out of the house because his mom and dad didn’t accept him for who he was? That kid’s gonna have the stage for 13 minutes, and I’m so excited to give it to them.”

The pop icon previously said her halftime set is a passionate labor of love birthed from the minds behind her personal creative team, Haus of Gaga, who are partly responsible for some her most memorable moments — including the infamous meat dress she wore to the 2010 MTV VMAs. (However, she made it clear on Thursday that she’s steering clear of carnivore fashion during the big game.)

“There’s some exciting stuff,” she said of her wardrobe, later adding: “I will tell you that there will be no meat dress there, so don’t wait for that.”

“I have some wonderful friends who are really creative and talented. I’ve been working with them for a really long time – we just got tattoos that say ‘Haus’ – we call ourselves Haus of Gaga, we work together and we’ve been working together for a long time,” Gaga told Boston’s Mix 104.1 radio show Karson & Kennedy prior to her performance.

On Thursday, Gaga said her overall aim with the halftime show was to create a pop culture moment that will keep people talking for years to come.

“This performance is for everyone. I want to more than anything to create a moment that people will never forget,” she said. “Not for me, but for themselves. That’s what I remember about great Super Bowl performances in the past, when you really get lost in the moment with your family.”