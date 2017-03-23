Gabby Douglas Opens Up About Her Very Brief High School Experience: ‘It Was Bad’

Gabby Douglas is taking a trip down memory lane.

In an upcoming episode of Go90’s Crashed, the gold medal-winning Olympian surprises a gymnastics-loving kid in gym class — but not before reminiscing about her brief stint in high school.

“I was home-schooled, third grade all the way to my senior year,” Douglas, 21, says in an exclusive sneak peek. “Actually, I did go to high school one time and it was just like — it was bad.”

“I carried all my books with me, around,” she continues. “I didn’t know you could, like, go back and forth to the locker and get them and put them away. So I just looked like a dummy, carrying all my books with me.”

The days of awkward high school moments are long gone for Douglas. But she doesn’t mind taking to school halls again to surprise a group of fans.

Gabby Douglas

“I’m gonna crash a gym class,” Douglas declares in the clip. “They just think it’s gonna be a normal gymnastics presentation. But I’m gonna get out there and show them how it’s done.”

FROM COINAGE: Super Bowl Winners Pay as Much in Taxes as You Make in a Year



The 10-episode series features sports, music and comedy stars crashing the normal days of unsuspecting fans — and giving them experiences they’ll never forget.

Crashed airs Thursdays on Verizon’s streaming service Go90. Douglas is set to appear on the show on March 30.