Gabby Douglas Got Her Own Barbie Doll Last Year — And Now You Can Get One Too

is sending Barbie to the Olympics.

Ahead of the Rio Olympics, the Mattel team gifted gymnast Gabby Douglas with her own one-of-a-kind mini me Barbie. And the doll was one of a kind— until now.

On sale Monday for $24.99, the Gabby Douglas Barbie comes complete with a stars-and-stripes leotard, and pink and black Nike warmups.

“It’s a huge honor,” Douglas tells PEOPLE. “I always dreamed of having my own doll, and I played with Barbie when I was little with my sisters.”

“I really hope people what people take away from the Gabby Barbie doll is to be inspired, to be encouraged to be anything that you want to be. If you have a passion or a goal, set your heart to do whatever you want to do.”

And Douglas is taking her own advice. Currently on a break from gymnastics, she’s looking to pursue new projects, like her recently-debuted line of liquid lipsticks from Beauty Bakerie. She’s also tried her and at acting, with a guest spot on the Nickelodeon show Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.

“I like getting into different characters, and it’s so fun working with different casts,” she says. “It’s definitely something I want to do more in the future.”

However, she admits that getting in front of the camera makes her nervous — a far cry from her cool on the beam, bars, vault and floor.

“It is hard,” she says. “The camera’s on, you have to remember lines and to be in character. I always get so nervous. I’d rather compete, since it’s second nature.”

For now, Douglas is enjoying the break from her sport (though she keeps in shape with daily runs). She’s still deciding whether or not she wants to return on a competitive level.

RELATED VIDEO: Gabby Douglas on Her New Gig as a Miss America Judge!

“Coming off of the Olympics was so stressful mentally and physically, so my body and my mind are thanking me for the break,” she says.

And as for competing in 2020 in Tokyo? No decisions have been made just yet.

“We’ll see,” she says. “For me, since I’ve been doing gymnastics since I was six years old, I’m 21 now. It’s just a huge decision. I don’t want to make any rash decisions. For me, I’m just taking it day-by-day, and I’ll just take it from there.”

Douglas catches up with her teammates whenever she can, having seen Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez and Aly Raisman in the past few weeks. Madison Kocian, she says, is harder to see because she’s currently in school at UCLA, where she’s on the gymnastics team (though Douglas loves to watch her college routines on Instagram).

“I’m making the rounds,” she says of seeing the rest of the Final Five. “It’s always fun and great to catch up with your teammates and reminisce.”